Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Invests $1.76 Million in PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 173,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.36% of PaySign at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYS. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in PaySign during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of PaySign during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PaySign during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of PaySign during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PaySign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. 30.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised PaySign from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on PaySign in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYS traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,330. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.60 million, a P/E ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.67. PaySign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $18.67.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 million. PaySign had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 66.05%. PaySign’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PaySign, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

