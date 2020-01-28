Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Invests $96.80 Million in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,007,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,796,000. eHealth accounts for approximately 6.3% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned about 4.36% of eHealth as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHTH. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of eHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in eHealth during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in eHealth during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in eHealth by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in eHealth in the second quarter valued at about $46,000.

Several analysts have commented on EHTH shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of eHealth in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of eHealth from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. eHealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.20.

eHealth stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 422.51 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.04. eHealth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.19 and a 52-week high of $130.00.

In other eHealth news, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $138,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 89,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total transaction of $10,121,446.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,000 shares of company stock worth $13,545,004 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

