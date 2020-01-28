Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC reduced its position in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 78.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984,582 shares during the quarter. Leggett & Platt comprises about 0.9% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned 0.20% of Leggett & Platt worth $13,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 0.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 3.7% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 41,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 4,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $241,021.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,679.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Russell J. Iorio sold 26,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.86, for a total transaction of $1,372,993.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,250.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,155 shares of company stock valued at $4,701,393. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on LEG shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Leggett & Platt in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. CJS Securities cut shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $50.44. 22,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,320. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $55.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.22.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

