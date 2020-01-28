Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 88.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 928,282 shares during the quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Axon Enterprise worth $9,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

In related news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 4,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $268,002.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,399.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $3,953,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 630,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,808,669.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,619 shares of company stock worth $6,117,010 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.00. 14,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 315.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.77. Axon Enterprise Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.28 and a fifty-two week high of $80.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.84.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $130.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise Inc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

AAXN has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.11.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.