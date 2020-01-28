Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Sells 2,815 Shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC cut its stake in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 562,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the period. Steris accounts for 5.6% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Steris worth $85,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steris by 225.9% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Steris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steris by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STE traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $151.12. The stock had a trading volume of 27,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,259. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. Steris PLC has a 1-year low of $112.25 and a 1-year high of $156.66.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Steris had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $736.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Steris PLC will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Steris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

In related news, Director Richard Martin Steeves sold 5,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $898,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,761. 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

