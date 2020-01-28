Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Sells 34,326 Shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 514,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 34,326 shares during the quarter. WABCO accounts for approximately 4.6% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned 1.00% of WABCO worth $69,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in WABCO by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of WABCO during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WABCO by 749.1% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of WABCO by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,344 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WABCO by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

WBC stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.88. 12,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,447. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.22. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.93 and a 1-year high of $146.68. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $798.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.40 million. WABCO had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 9.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that WABCO Holdings Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Hartzer Brian 204,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. Also, insider Nicolas Bardot sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.87, for a total transaction of $50,036.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,682 shares in the company, valued at $361,721.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of WABCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.08.

WABCO Company Profile

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

