Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Sells 4,150 Shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC reduced its position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the quarter. Western Digital comprises about 1.4% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned about 0.12% of Western Digital worth $22,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WDC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 3,406.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309,208 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $62,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,871 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,211,362 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $72,246,000 after purchasing an additional 220,555 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Western Digital by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,044,636 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $49,672,000 after purchasing an additional 298,256 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Western Digital by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 944,341 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $56,300,000 after purchasing an additional 59,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Western Digital by 2,409.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 803,726 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $51,012,000 after purchasing an additional 771,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matthew E. Massengill sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.17, for a total value of $162,248.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,929.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 4,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total transaction of $256,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,344 shares in the company, valued at $15,572,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,091 shares of company stock worth $2,941,823 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:WDC traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.57. 303,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,631,568. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.87. Western Digital Corp has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $72.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Corp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Western Digital’s payout ratio is presently 52.49%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WDC. ValuEngine raised shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Western Digital to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Western Digital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.76.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

