Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Sells 50,390 Shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC decreased its position in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,832,321 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 50,390 shares during the period. Kearny Financial accounts for 4.4% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned 5.61% of Kearny Financial worth $66,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Kearny Financial by 2,805.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,264 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 7,014 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Kearny Financial during the second quarter worth about $151,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Kearny Financial by 40.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,419 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 19,201 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kearny Financial in the second quarter worth about $900,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Kearny Financial by 217.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 78,315 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 53,618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KRNY traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $13.16. 8,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,605. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.45. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.65 million during the quarter. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 16.72%. Analysts expect that Kearny Financial Corp. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kearny Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Swansson sold 2,800 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $39,676.00. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

