Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Sells 8,170 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,170 shares during the quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $6,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Schlumberger by 1.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 23,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 90,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 15,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 49,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $792,741.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,155.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total transaction of $151,032.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,864. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.90. The stock had a trading volume of 7,320,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,796,625. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.32. The firm has a market cap of $49.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.59. Schlumberger Limited. has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLB. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays set a $47.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America set a $43.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.71.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

