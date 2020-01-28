Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Trims Stock Position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC decreased its position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,398,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,510 shares during the quarter. Progressive accounts for approximately 6.6% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned 0.24% of Progressive worth $101,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Progressive by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 771,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,632,000 after buying an additional 392,628 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,763,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,338,197,000 after purchasing an additional 373,372 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd bought a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $22,762,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 6.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,776,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $369,015,000 after purchasing an additional 308,210 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 8.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,885,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,130,000 after buying an additional 306,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,922 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $583,851.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,521.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,614 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $1,627,981.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,090,412.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,817 shares of company stock worth $3,493,237 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PGR. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James cut Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.71.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.58. 179,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,900,001. Progressive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $64.70 and a fifty-two week high of $84.96. The firm has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 8.69%. As a group, analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

