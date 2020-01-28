Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €115.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Vinci (EPA:DG) has been assigned a €115.00 ($133.72) price target by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America set a €109.00 ($126.74) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays set a €99.00 ($115.12) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($124.42) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vinci presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €102.45 ($119.13).

Shares of Vinci stock traded up €1.49 ($1.73) on Tuesday, hitting €101.15 ($117.62). 1,116,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €99.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of €97.45. Vinci has a 1 year low of €69.54 ($80.86) and a 1 year high of €88.80 ($103.26).

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

