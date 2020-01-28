Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Short Interest Update

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the December 31st total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Virco Mfg. stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.23% of Virco Mfg. worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIRC stock opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Virco Mfg. has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.13. The firm has a market cap of $63.35 million, a PE ratio of 401.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 13th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.70 million. Virco Mfg. had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 0.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Virco Mfg. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever and tablet arm chairs, work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, task and classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seats, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

