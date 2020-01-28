Virgin Money UK’s (VMUK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

VMUK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 166 ($2.18) to GBX 182 ($2.39) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Virgin Money UK to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virgin Money UK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 191.40 ($2.52).

Shares of VMUK opened at GBX 171.05 ($2.25) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.56. Virgin Money UK has a 1-year low of GBX 134.50 ($1.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 222.10 ($2.92). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 184.66.

In other Virgin Money UK news, insider Ian S. Smith sold 30,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.29), for a total value of £52,835.10 ($69,501.58).

Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, B, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. It operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, and invoice and asset financing products and services.

