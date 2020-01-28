Virtacoin (VTA) Achieves Market Cap of $2,141.00

Virtacoin (CURRENCY:VTA) traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last week, Virtacoin has traded up 108.9% against the U.S. dollar. Virtacoin has a market capitalization of $2,141.00 and $2.00 worth of Virtacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Virtacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000120 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Virtacoin

Virtacoin (CRYPTO:VTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2016. Virtacoin’s total supply is 12,666,916,683 coins and its circulating supply is 5,201,310,113 coins. Virtacoin’s official Twitter account is @virtacoinplus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Virtacoin is /r/virtacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Virtacoin’s official website is www.virtacoin.world.

Virtacoin Coin Trading

Virtacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Virtacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Virtacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

