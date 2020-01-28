Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Vishay Intertechnology to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $628.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Vishay Intertechnology to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:VSH opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.54. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.55.

In other news, Director Michael J. Cody acquired 2,000 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.40 per share, with a total value of $38,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,542.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ziv Shoshani sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $625,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,030 shares in the company, valued at $876,325.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VSH shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

