Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) Short Interest Up 15.2% in January

Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the December 31st total of 2,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 844,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have commented on VTGN. Maxim Group set a $4.00 price target on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vistagen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Vistagen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.35.

Get Vistagen Therapeutics alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTGN. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 326.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 132,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 101,308 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,196,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 35,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 27.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTGN stock opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. Vistagen Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average is $0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of -0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vistagen Therapeutics will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistagen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Vistagen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistagen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.