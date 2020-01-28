Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Given a €32.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) received a €32.00 ($37.21) target price from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.98% from the company’s current price.

VIV has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.50 ($38.95) price objective on Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.10 ($35.00) price objective on Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. HSBC set a €28.50 ($33.14) price objective on Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €31.31 ($36.41).

Get Vivendi alerts:

VIV traded up €0.31 ($0.36) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €24.81 ($28.85). The stock had a trading volume of 2,116,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €25.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is €25.12. Vivendi has a 1 year low of €16.85 ($19.59) and a 1 year high of €24.87 ($28.92).

About Vivendi

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.