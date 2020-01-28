VNT Chain (VNT) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.24 Million

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. During the last week, VNT Chain has traded 1% higher against the dollar. VNT Chain has a market capitalization of $4.24 million and approximately $302,597.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VNT Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, FCoin and Bibox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VNT Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $285.24 or 0.03175030 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011137 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00196739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00029094 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00123732 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VNT Chain Token Profile

VNT Chain launched on August 18th, 2017. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,710,663,095 tokens. The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs. VNT Chain’s official website is vntchain.io/?language=en. The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO.

VNT Chain Token Trading

VNT Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, FCoin and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNT Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VNT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VNT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VNT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.