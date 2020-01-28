VolitionRX Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Short Interest Up 22.4% in January

VolitionRX Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 625,000 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the December 31st total of 510,800 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 124,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in VolitionRX during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in VolitionRX during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in VolitionRX by 44.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in VolitionRX by 15.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period.

Get VolitionRX alerts:

Shares of VNRX stock opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. VolitionRX has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $6.84.

VolitionRX (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of VolitionRX in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

VolitionRX Company Profile

VolitionRX Limited, a life sciences company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. The company develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. VolitionRX Limited is based in Singapore.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.