Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €220.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VOW3. UBS Group set a €220.00 ($255.81) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America set a €195.00 ($226.74) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($255.81) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €189.00 ($219.77) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €196.00 ($227.91) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volkswagen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €195.40 ($227.21).

Shares of VOW3 traded up €0.46 ($0.53) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €172.10 ($200.12). 664,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €136.94 ($159.23) and a fifty-two week high of €187.74 ($218.30). The firm has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is €179.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is €164.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.39.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

