Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) PT Set at SEK 162 by Royal Bank of Canada

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) has been assigned a SEK 162 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.09% from the stock’s previous close.

VOLV.B has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America set a SEK 126 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley set a SEK 130 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 165 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group set a SEK 135 price objective on Volvo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 196 price objective on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Volvo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of SEK 161.40.

Shares of STO VOLV.B traded up SEK 2.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching SEK 152.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,966,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,730,000. Volvo has a fifty-two week low of SEK 123.40 and a fifty-two week high of SEK 171.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of SEK 155.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of SEK 144.85.

Volvo Company Profile

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

