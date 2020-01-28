VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Short Interest Down 14.8% in January

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,900 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the December 31st total of 121,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

VSEC stock opened at $33.42 on Tuesday. VSE has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $366.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.42.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. VSE had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $198.33 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VSEC. ValuEngine raised VSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut VSE from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSEC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VSE by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in VSE by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VSE by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in VSE by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 34,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in VSE by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified services and supply company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.

