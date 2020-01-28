WABnetwork 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $12,395.00 (WAB)

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 28th. During the last week, WABnetwork has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. One WABnetwork token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX, IDAX and Hotbit. WABnetwork has a market cap of $98,937.00 and $12,395.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WABnetwork alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.23 or 0.03288396 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011058 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00196493 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00029122 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00123292 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About WABnetwork

WABnetwork’s launch date was June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,094,541,755 tokens. WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork. The official website for WABnetwork is wab.network. WABnetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@WABnetwork.

WABnetwork Token Trading

WABnetwork can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Hotbit, IDEX, IDAX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WABnetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WABnetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WABnetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WABnetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.