Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

WDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Waddell & Reed Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI lowered Waddell & Reed Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

In related news, Director Jerry W. Walton sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $166,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,835.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 298,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 86,380 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 216,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 24,776 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter.

Waddell & Reed Financial stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.02. 14,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,998. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.65 and a 200 day moving average of $16.52. Waddell & Reed Financial has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $19.18.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $270.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.84 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 13.57%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waddell & Reed Financial will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s payout ratio is presently 43.86%.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

