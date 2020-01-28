Waddell & Reed Financial (WDR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Waddell & Reed Financial to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $270.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Waddell & Reed Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE WDR opened at $15.93 on Tuesday. Waddell & Reed Financial has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $19.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.65 and a 200 day moving average of $16.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s payout ratio is currently 43.86%.

In related news, Director Jerry W. Walton sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $166,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,835.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.17.

Waddell & Reed Financial Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

