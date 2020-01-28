Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) Short Interest Down 12.6% in January

Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500,000 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the December 31st total of 9,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 47.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTRH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waitr by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,518,000 after buying an additional 1,199,936 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waitr by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 174,357 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Waitr by 654.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 162,704 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Waitr by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 186,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 64,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waitr during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waitr stock opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Waitr has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $14.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.66.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.54 million. Waitr had a negative net margin of 168.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waitr will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum lowered Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waitr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Benchmark set a $5.00 price objective on Waitr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Waitr from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Waitr currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

