Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Acquires New Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 172,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 2,665.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter worth about $90,000.

NYSEARCA AMLP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.22. 1,186,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,271,344. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average is $8.84. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $10.25.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

