Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Buys 1,056 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 57.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.6% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.3% during the third quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $705.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $690.00 to $900.00 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $829.61.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total value of $609,019.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,656,371.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.26, for a total transaction of $557,234.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,634 shares in the company, valued at $20,728,176.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,543 shares of company stock worth $5,608,996 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG traded up $16.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $881.95. The company had a trading volume of 21,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,319. The firm has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.38, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $848.52 and a 200-day moving average of $811.59. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $519.09 and a 12 month high of $887.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

