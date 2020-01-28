Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP trimmed its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 29,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 88,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,262,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $685,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Baxter International alerts:

In related news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,723.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAX. Evercore ISI raised Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a report on Monday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.64.

NYSE:BAX traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.65. 96,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,652,605. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.77. Baxter International Inc has a twelve month low of $69.86 and a twelve month high of $91.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.