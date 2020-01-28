Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Invests $1.36 Million in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 19,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Kellogg by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Kellogg by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new position in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,725,000. 86.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of K stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.24. The company had a trading volume of 477,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,275. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.01. Kellogg has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $71.05. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 42.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on K shares. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Edward Jones raised shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.12.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $7,061,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $159,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 625,291 shares of company stock valued at $41,963,106 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

