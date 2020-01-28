Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Invests $2.22 Million in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 167,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP owned 0.31% of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OIH. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 4,150.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,859,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,373,000 after acquiring an additional 113,267 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 845.8% in the third quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 160,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 143,183 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:OIH traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.19. The stock had a trading volume of 667,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,607,683. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.39. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $18.68.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.2905 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.2%.

