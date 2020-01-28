Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Makes New $1.45 Million Investment in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.78. 3,575,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.26.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.