Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Makes New $2.40 Million Investment in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 292,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,843,000 after purchasing an additional 17,186 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 64,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 653,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,154,000. 77.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LEG shares. ValuEngine raised Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. CJS Securities downgraded Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Leggett & Platt in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

LEG stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.43. The company had a trading volume of 424,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,320. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.09. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $55.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

In other Leggett & Platt news, SVP Russell J. Iorio sold 26,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.86, for a total transaction of $1,372,993.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,250.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Judy C. Odom sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $508,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,988.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,155 shares of company stock worth $4,701,393 in the last 90 days. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

