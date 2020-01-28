Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Makes New Investment in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,577,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,726,000 after acquiring an additional 39,041 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 244.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,919,000 after purchasing an additional 827,015 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 5.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 955,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,278,000 after purchasing an additional 53,097 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 2.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 651,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,938,000 after purchasing an additional 17,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 11.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 504,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,340,000 after purchasing an additional 50,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

In other news, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 116,081 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,131. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $1,017,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,195.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,909 shares of company stock valued at $2,557,488 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine downgraded HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.77.

Shares of NYSE:HFC traded up $1.76 on Tuesday, hitting $45.89. 7,246,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,847. HollyFrontier Corp has a 12 month low of $37.73 and a 12 month high of $58.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Corp will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.