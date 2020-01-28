Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Purchases 1,173 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,041 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 9.4% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,499,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,412,142,000 after buying an additional 1,251,830 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 14.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,655,784 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $940,555,000 after buying an additional 1,250,545 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 155.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,190,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $129,292,000 after buying an additional 725,146 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,149,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $130,441,000 after buying an additional 612,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 11.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,125,054 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $556,683,000 after buying an additional 545,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total value of $5,703,199.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total transaction of $230,736.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,764,312.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,433 shares of company stock worth $11,704,539. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDT. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.59.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.49. 1,600,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,605,433. The company has a market cap of $159.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $82.77 and a 12-month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.