Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Purchases Shares of 11,755 Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 10.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,406,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $929,344,000 after buying an additional 821,079 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 233.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 672,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,676,000 after buying an additional 470,669 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 808.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 381,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,121,000 after buying an additional 339,075 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 32.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 633,564 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,669,000 after buying an additional 155,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Allegion by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,179,000 after purchasing an additional 70,371 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages recently commented on ALLE. Barclays lowered shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Allegion and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.13.
In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 4,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total transaction of $549,591.91. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,515,395.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,503 shares of company stock valued at $4,977,194 over the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
ALLE traded up $1.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.39. 10,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,667. Allegion PLC has a 1 year low of $83.03 and a 1 year high of $130.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.09.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.
Allegion Profile
Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.
