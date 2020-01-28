Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Purchases Shares of 4,572 Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.2% during the third quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 62.5% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.1% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 72.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $504.54. 28,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,220. The company has a market cap of $108.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.10, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $490.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $443.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Charter Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $287.30 and a 12-month high of $517.07.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 2.91%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.47, for a total transaction of $569,364.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,401,183.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,776,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $455.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $420.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $470.09.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.