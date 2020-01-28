Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Reduces Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lessened its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,249 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 41.1% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $55,461.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PSX traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,251,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,742. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $80.24 and a one year high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $27.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 4.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSX. Citigroup dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cowen raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.17.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

