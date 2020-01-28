Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Sells 7,844 Shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lowered its position in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,844 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in AES were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of AES by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 77,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 5,793 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of AES by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 159,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of AES by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,305,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,335,000 after buying an additional 444,372 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AES by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 211,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AES by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,062,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,040,161,000 after buying an additional 1,688,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

AES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on AES from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AES from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.51.

AES stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.22. 113,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,452,656. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.90 and its 200-day moving average is $17.47. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00. AES Corp has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $20.71.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. AES had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AES Corp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1433 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. AES’s dividend payout ratio is 44.35%.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

