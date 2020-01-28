Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Takes $1.42 Million Position in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WellCare Health Plans in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in WellCare Health Plans in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in WellCare Health Plans in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in WellCare Health Plans in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler cut shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. WellCare Health Plans currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.00.

Shares of NYSE WCG remained flat at $$349.92 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $331.09 and a 200 day moving average of $295.63. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 1-year low of $228.56 and a 1-year high of $350.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. WellCare Health Plans had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WellCare Health Plans Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

