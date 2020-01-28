Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,821 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $22,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,380,279,000 after purchasing an additional 985,538 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,913,668 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,295,234,000 after purchasing an additional 284,748 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Walmart by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,417,211 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $761,595,000 after purchasing an additional 807,470 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Walmart by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,495,369 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $296,150,000 after purchasing an additional 106,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Walmart by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,158,835 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $256,556,000 after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Walmart from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 15th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.51.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total value of $9,852,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,783,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,629,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 178,300 shares of company stock worth $21,090,243. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $115.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $324.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.35. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $125.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.42.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

