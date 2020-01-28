Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,345,056 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 72,155 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.7% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Walmart worth $754,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 232.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 366 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. 30.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $115.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $93.11 and a 52-week high of $125.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.42. The company has a market capitalization of $324.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,846,039.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $10,248,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,090,243 in the last ninety days. 50.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.51.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

