Walt Disney (DIS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Walt Disney to post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Walt Disney to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS opened at $135.90 on Tuesday. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.70. The company has a market cap of $245.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.77.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,875 shares of company stock worth $2,764,627. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Article: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.