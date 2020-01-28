Waltonchain (WTC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.00 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 28th. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $22.46 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Waltonchain has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. One Waltonchain token can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00004173 BTC on major exchanges including Coinnest, OKEx, Huobi and Kucoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.50 or 0.01879159 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00121503 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00010905 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003596 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Waltonchain Token Profile

Waltonchain (WTC) is a token. It was first traded on August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,322,947 tokens. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

Waltonchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Cobinhood, OKEx, Binance, COSS, DragonEX, Coinnest, Kucoin, LATOKEN, Allbit, Huobi and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

