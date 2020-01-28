Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Short Interest Up 16.6% in January

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,700 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the December 31st total of 181,600 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $51.10 on Tuesday. Washington Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $45.21 and a fifty-two week high of $54.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $888.48 million, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.91%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood cut Washington Trust Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Washington Trust Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

In related news, Director Katherine W. Hoxsie sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $105,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,930.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WASH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.