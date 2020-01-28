Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,523,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,619 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.83% of Waste Management worth $401,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 139.6% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.42.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $121.19 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.85 and a 52-week high of $121.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.53 and a 200-day moving average of $115.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 3,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total value of $350,443.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,224,159.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $31,957.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,877,477.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,361 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

