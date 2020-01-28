Waters (WAT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Waters (NYSE:WAT) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Waters to post earnings of $3.02 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.13. The business had revenue of $577.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.35 million. Waters had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 77.73%. Waters’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect Waters to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters stock opened at $232.37 on Tuesday. Waters has a one year low of $199.11 and a one year high of $255.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $233.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, SVP Mark T. Beaudouin sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $163,830.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at $879,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.67, for a total transaction of $1,218,875.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,942,548.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,969 shares of company stock valued at $8,858,028 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

WAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Waters in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Waters in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Waters in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.38.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.