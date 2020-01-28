Waves Community Token (WCT) Trading Down 12% This Week

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Waves Community Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0790 or 0.00000865 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Waves Community Token has a market capitalization of $790,370.00 and approximately $159.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Waves Community Token has traded 12% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $291.10 or 0.03185424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010945 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00194555 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00028839 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00123472 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Waves Community Token Profile

Waves Community Token launched on January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,965 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,999,952 tokens. The official website for Waves Community Token is wavesplatform.com. Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waves Community Token’s official message board is wavestalk.org. The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Waves Community Token

Waves Community Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Community Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves Community Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

