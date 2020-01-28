Wavesbet Hits One Day Volume of $31,358.00 (WBET)

Wavesbet (CURRENCY:WBET) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Wavesbet has a market cap of $85,548.00 and approximately $31,358.00 worth of Wavesbet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wavesbet has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. One Wavesbet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00020874 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00052641 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000634 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 91.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Wavesbet Token Profile

Wavesbet (WBET) is a token. Wavesbet's total supply is 59,499,999,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,499,999,948 tokens. Wavesbet's official message board is medium.com/@wavesbet.

The official website for Wavesbet is wavesbet.io.

Buying and Selling Wavesbet

Wavesbet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavesbet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wavesbet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wavesbet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

