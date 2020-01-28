WavesGo Trading 13.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WGO)

WavesGo (CURRENCY:WGO) traded down 13.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 28th. One WavesGo token can currently be bought for $0.0156 or 0.00000172 BTC on major exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. WavesGo has a total market capitalization of $115,743.00 and $7.00 worth of WavesGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WavesGo has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $298.23 or 0.03288396 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011058 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00196493 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00029122 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00123292 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About WavesGo

WavesGo launched on April 23rd, 2017. WavesGo’s total supply is 7,424,926 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,422,872 tokens. The official website for WavesGo is www.wavesgo.com/wgo.html. WavesGo’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesgo. WavesGo’s official Twitter account is @gowavesgo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WavesGo

WavesGo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WavesGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WavesGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WavesGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

